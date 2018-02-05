Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Took Special Interest In Kylie’s Birthing Process: Wants To Learn Everything

Khloe Kardashian learned what to expect in becoming a mother by being close to Kylie Jenner during her pregnancy.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is getting ready to be a mom very soon and she’s feeling more prepared than ever all thanks to little sis Kylie Jenner, 20, as well as older sisters Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38 and even mom Kris Jenner, 62! “Khloe took an invested interest in Kylie’s birth and has been monitoring things very closely because she intends to learn everything she can from her sister,” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Has she asked her Mom for advice? Has she asked Kim and Kourtney? Absolutely and they have given their advice as well but with Kylie so currently becoming a mother it really makes Khloe feel great to see how she went through it all so its smooth sailing for Khloe herself.” Check out some of Khloe’s best pregnancy photos here!

Khloe definitely seems ready to take on the role of a lifetime and has been sharing her exciting feelings about her upcoming motherhood in various social media posts. She’s been clearly gearing up for the baby by working out and she loves sharing pics of her growing baby bump whenever she can! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has admitted that although she’s thrilled to become a mom, she’s also nervous to go through all the changes it will bring.

Khloe’s baby is due around the end of Mar./early Apr. of this year and it will be the third new bundle of joy for the Kardashian/Jenner family. Kim’s newborn, Chicago West, came via surrogate on Jan. 15 and Kylie’s little one arrived on Feb. 1. We can’t wait to see this whole new generation of kids getting older through the upcoming years!

