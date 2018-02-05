Justin Timberlake’s Fans Mock His Super Bowl Halftime Show Outfit With Hilarious Tweets & Memes

Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance on Feb. 4 was a hilarious distraction for many because of the interesting outfit he chose to wear.

Justin Timberlake, 37, made quite the impact during his performance for the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Fab. 4 not just because of his singing and dancing, but also because of the unique outfit he showed off! The singer wore a custom made Stella McCartney camouflage blazer with matching pants and a button down shirt that had a landscape scenery and a deer on it along with a red bandanna around his neck and fans took to Twitter to go to town on the look! Fellow singer Justin Bieber, 23, also made a joke about the bandanna after posting a photo to his Instagram that was complimenting the singer’s hardwork and skill. “Oh and by the way didn’t know you were a blood! KIDDING!,” his teasing comment read, referring to the popular Bloods gang whose members are known for wearing red.

Some of the hilarious comments and memes about Justin’s wardrobe were pretty unforgettable. Some fans seemed very confused on the look while others took the opportunity to make fun of the ensemble. “Can someone please explain to me wtf Justin Timberlake was wearing during his superbowl performance??,” one user asked. “Kinda think Justin Timberlake looks like he’s wearing a painting in his performance at the Superbowl #SuperBowlHalftimeShow,” another user posted. Others pointed out how it didn’t make sense to wear camouflage, which is supposed to hide a person from being seen, and a bright red bandanna. “But if Justin Timberlake is wearing camouflage… why does he need the bandana??,” one tweet amusingly asked.

The best reactions, though, were probably those that compared Justin’s shirt to not only a painting but a painting by everyone’s favorite painter, Bob Ross! The funny meme featured a pic of Justin during his performance above a pic of Bob painting the same scenery that was on Justin’s shirt that was photoshopped in. Whether people liked Justin’s performance or not, we have to admit that his outfit sure made it a memorable one!

Can someone please explain to me wtf Justin Timberlake was wearing during his superbowl performance?? — 🐉 (@hypellect) February 6, 2018

Kinda think Justin Timberlake looks like he's wearing a painting in his performance at the Superbowl 😂#SuperBowlHalftimeShow — Sajala (@Sajala6) February 5, 2018

Justin Timberlake’s #SuperBowl Halftime Show performance was not that bad but what was he wearing? pic.twitter.com/q4Y2ETil9p — Clarko (@rvnstans) February 5, 2018

I just wanna be so rich that I would walk around in public wearing this and not care how ridiculous I look. Is that too much to ask? #JustinTimberlake #SuperBowlHalftime pic.twitter.com/ZJsSRCYRsQ — Toni (@tonicissell) February 5, 2018

So that’s who Justin Timberlake was wearing tonight during the halftime show. pic.twitter.com/mS2zBtVrQF — Jason Percival Sr. (@jasonpercival) February 5, 2018

But if Justin Timberlake is wearing camouflage… why does he need the bandana?? pic.twitter.com/CXKNkPQNVX — Carolyn Cakir (@CarolynCakir) February 5, 2018

@jtimberlake #SuperBowlSunday wtf was justin timberlake wearing!! I thought he was going to come out of those clothes but he still wore that camouflage shyt!! pic.twitter.com/M3mISHgTLe — Calvin Pan (@obama420care) February 5, 2018

What is #JustinTimberlake wearing, and when did Lumberjack back-up dancers become a thing? 🤨 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/RKtOWpa1Y1 — Kiersten Toye (@KierstenT25) February 5, 2018

