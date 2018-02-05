John Mahoney: ‘Frasier’ Star Dies At 77 In Chicago

John Mahoney, who played the father on ‘Frasier’ has died at the age of 77. The actor passed away on February 4 in Chicago.

John Mahoney passed away in Chicago on Sunday, February 4 while in hospice care, according to his publicist [via TMZ]. The details surrounding his death have not been released. The British actor — who famously played Martin Crane, the unfiltered and hilarious father of Kelsey Grammer, 62, [Frasier] and David Hyde Pierce, 58, [Niles] on Frasier for 11 seasons — was 77-years-old. The show ran from 1993-2004, and Mahoney won a SAG Award in 2000 for his role on the show. He was also nominated for two Emmys [Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series] and two Golden Globes [Best Supporting Actor in a Series] for Frasier. Mahoney also won a Tony in 1986 for best featured actor in a play for his role in John Guare’s The House of Blue Leaves.

Mahoney, who had 30-year successful career in show business, is known for his films including, American President, Barton Fink, Eight Men Out, Moonstruck, Say Anything, and Tin Men, among others. He most recently appeared in an episode of British television drama Foyle’s War in 2015. Mahoney had a reoccurring role on Hot in Cleveland as Betty White’s love interest from 2011-2014. He can also be recognized for his voice work in the films, Antz, The Iron Giant, and Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

The actor served in the U.S. Army for three years before becoming a U.S. citizen and receiving a bachelor’s degree from Quincy College in Illinois. Be was born in England in June 1940.

A representative for Mahoney did not immediately respond to HollywoodLife.com’s request for comment. Our thoughts are with John’s friends and family during this difficult time.

This story is still developing…

