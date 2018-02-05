Jeremy Meeks’ Ex Melissa Gets Lip Injections & Her New Pout Is Gigantic — Love Or Loathe?

Hot felon Jeremy Meeks’ estranged wife, Melissa Meeks, got serious lip injections and botox while in Las Vegas and it caused quite the change to her face. Was it too much?

Melissa Meeks, 38, took another cosmetic step last week when she decided to enhance her lips through lip injections and help smooth any forehead wrinkles through botox. The ex of Jeremy Meeks, 33, took to Instagram to post a photo with plastic surgeon Dr. Frank Stile a day after she had the procedures done and she looked extremely happy. The mother-of-three posed for a before and after photo as well as photos during the procedures to show off the process and outcome of her new look. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE! In the after photos, her lips are definitely fuller and her eyebrows are more raised but is it a look that works for her? There seem to be various opinions concerning the difference but it seems Melissa is feeling pretty good about her decision! “Always love seeing @drstile at #StileAesthetics when I visit #LasVegas#TopPlasticSurgeon #Botox #Juvederm,” she captioned her photo with Dr. Stile.

This isn’t the first time Melissa has had plastic surgery. She’s been very open about having multiple things done since her separation with Jeremy, including vaginal tightening, cryotherapy for anti-aging, breast implants, rhinoplasty to slim down her nose, and even teeth whitening to improve her appearance. Her makeover also included less invasive things like dying her brown hair blonde and getting eyelash extensions.

All the work Melissa’s been getting done has caused speculation that she’s not taking her split from Jeremy too well and is trying to make herself feel better. After her ex reportedly cheated on her with his new gal pal Chole Green, 26, things haven’t been the best between the former couple. Despite their troubles, they share custody of their seven-year-old son Jeremy Meeks Jr.

