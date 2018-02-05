All Of Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl Weekend Outfits — Leopard Cat Suit, Versace & More

Jennifer Lopez combined business with pleasure as she performed during the Super Bowl weekend and then relaxed, watching the game with BF A-Rod. See her best outfits here!

Meow! Jennifer Lopez, 48, took the stage in style for the 2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert, held at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 3. The concert was the night before the big game, and Jennifer really kicked off the weekend in the best way! She hit the stage in a tight, leopard jumpsuit with matching jacket. Later, she stripped off the jacket, revealing some cleavage with a cut out halter neckline, and Opera gloves that went all the way up her arms! Her hair was in big, voluminous waves and looked so gorgeous. It was styled by Chris Appleton, who wrote on Instagram, “Issa Lion…. I’m super in to the curls, who’s loving big hair this year?” and also, “Go big or go home.”

After the concert is the after party, of course! She hit the town wearing a black Versace mini dress with thigh-high boots. The dress was embellished with crystal crosses and looked so flawless on J-Lo! She pulled her hair into a half up ponytail and added some hoop earrings for the look. The next day, Sunday, she watched the Super Bowl with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in a more casual outfit, but she still looked super glam! She wore her hair down with softer, brushed out waves. She wore a beige dress with a fur coat on top, and carried a small white clutch. Of course, her skin was super glowy and gorgeous!

