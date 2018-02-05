Only Jennifer Lawrence could get away with this! The actress took over her plane’s loudspeaker during a flight on Super Bowl Sunday, and it was totally epic. Watch here!

Jennifer Lawrence has no shame! The A-list actress was rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2018 Super Bowl, and she let an entire airplane full of people know it. Ahead of the game, J.Law was on a flight, and she took control of the P.A. system to send a very important message to her team. “Everybody, this is not the pilot speaking, this is Jennifer Lawrence,” she said. “It’s, uh, February 4, it’s Super Bowl sunday….we all know what that means. Can I just get a…Fly, Eagles, Fly!?” She went on to continue the chant for several seconds, and although not many people joined in, she definitely owned the moment.

She may have overstayed her welcome on the loudspeaker just a bit, though. At the end of the video, Jennifer tried to make a Bridesmaids reference, and before the footage cuts out, we can see the flight attendant coming over and asking her to put the mic down. Woops! Regardless of the reaction to her chant, we can bet Jennifer was probably psyched about the results of the game — the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33, coming back in the fourth quarter to get the victory. Jennifer’s pal and former co-star, Bradley Cooper, is also a huge Eagles fan, and he was front and center at the game cheering on his team.

The Feb. 4 Super Bowl win was historic for the Eagles, as it gave them their first championship win in franchise history. Plus, it stopped the Pats from getting back-to-back Ws….which is pretty impressive!

