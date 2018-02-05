Jason Kelce Breaks Down In Tears After Winning Super Bowl: ‘I’ve Been Dreaming Of This Moment’

After accomplishing ‘the best thing’ ever, Jason Kelce couldn’t hold back. The Eagles star fought back tears as he bathed in the glory of winning the Super Bowl!

“Last two weeks, after we beat Atlanta [Falcons], after we beat [the Minnesota Vikings], I found myself in the shower crying, dreaming of this moment,” Jason Kelce, 30, center for Philadelphia Eagles, said right after his team defeated the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl 52, per the NY Daily News. The new champ relayed how this moment was a product of “perseverance” and never giving up, especially when staring down what appear to be insurmountable odds. “I’ve worked so hard in my life to get here, and everything culminates.”

“My father and mother told me to stay after my dream. And I’ve officially accomplished the best thing in this sport with a group of guys who mean the world to me,” Jason added. This 6’3 star – and now, a Super Bowl champion – was picked in the sixth-round back in 2011. Amazingly, he was once described as not having “the size or power to project as a starter,” according to his NFL Scouting combine profile on NFL.com. It’s fitting that this description paints him as an underdog, as that moniker followed the entire Eagles team throughout the entire NFL Playoffs. In fact, Jason called out those who didn’t think his team could go all the way in his emotional speech!

He has a point. Even though they earned a No. 1 seed in the post-season, experts and armchair quarterbacks never thought the Eagles to be the odds-on favorite once starter quarterback Carson Wentz, 25, went down with a torn ACL during the Week 14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. With backup Nick Foles, 29, taking the starting position, practically everyone wrote him, Jason and the rest of the Eagles off. Well, needless to say everyone was wrong. The Eagles – thanks to some amazing play calls and a “never say die” attitude – left Super Bowl 52 with the Lombardi trophy in hand after a hard-fought and deserving win.

"I've officially accomplished the best thing in this sport with a group of guys that mean the world to me." An emotional Jason Kelce reflects on his journey in becoming a @SuperBowl champion. #FlyEaglesFly #SBLII pic.twitter.com/rJ3F075x9P — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018

The emotion pouring out of Jason Kelce was incredible. What a game and what a season for him. pic.twitter.com/vZ6uw5kyWy — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) February 5, 2018

“The resiliency of this team is incredible,” Jason said, after the Eagles were done beating the Patriots, 41-33. “We’ve all talked about it, but we you really sit back and think — a lot of you guys picked us to finish dead last in the NFC East. As the season went along nobody gave us any inclination that we were the best team in the NFL, especially after injuries started happening, which is understandable. But the fact that we were able to overcome everything — I can’t help but be a little bit emotional.”

