Jack Osbourne Welcomes 3rd Baby Girl, Making Ozzy An 8-Time Grandpa: See 1st Pic

Jack Osbourne has another little princess in his life! The star’s wife gave birth to the couple’s 3rd child & 3rd daughter on Feb. 3, and she is SO precious! See her pic here.

Welcome to the world, Minnie Theodora Osbourne! Jack Osbourne‘s 32, wife, Lisa Stelly, officially gave birth on Feb. 3, making both her and Jack three-time parents. Jack is the son of musician Ozzy Osbourne, 69, and baby Minnie is Ozzy’s eighth grandchild! Jack and Lisa announced their daughter’s birth via Instagram on Feb. 5, and along with a sweet message to their fans, they also posted Minnie’s first photo. Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

“Hey everyone meet Minnie!” Jack captioned the adorable photo of his newborn. “She’s the newest member of my girls only squad. (andy stole the “i” from inch) #girlsrule.” In the pic, a sleeping Minnie wears a thick pink headband and is wrapped in a white blanket with eyes on it. Next to her is a sign that reads, “Minnie Theodora Osbourne.” It then lists Minnie’s date of birth, time of birth, and her size. The cutie was born at 5:57 am on Feb. 3 weighing 7 lbs. and measuring 20 in. Jack and Lisa are already the proud parents of two daughters, 2-year-old Andy Rose and five-year-old Pearl Clementine.

Lisa also shared Minnie’s first pic with her own social media followers, writing, “The final member of my little girl squad. Everyone, meet the angelic, miss Minnie 😍🎀.” The proud mama gave birth at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and documented the affair via Instagram Story. In one snap, she wrote “Big sis 1” and “big sis 2” over an image of Andy and Pearl holding hands at the hospital. How cute is that?

Jack’s sister, Kelly Osbourne, 33, wrote her own special message to celebrate becoming an aunt again. In her re-share she wrote, “She is perfect in every way. It was such a beautiful experience to witness the birth of this angel. I love you both so much. #ProudAuntie 💗.” Aw! Congrats to the entire Osbourne fam!

