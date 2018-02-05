Gisele Gives Gracious Congrats To Eagles After Husband Tom Brady & Patriots Lose Super Bowl

Following the Eagles’ Super Bowl 52 win, Gisele Bundchen kindly congratulated them and shared a photo of Tom Brady giving his family an emotional hug.

Losing isn’t easy, but Gisele Bundchen, 37, did so with grace after the Super Bowl on Feb. 4. Her husband Tom Brady and his team the New England Patriots succumbed to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33, but Gisele took to Instagram to send some good wishes.

“Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was!” the supermodel wrote in the caption of a touching family photo. Tom, 40, looks super emotional in the pic as he hugs his wife and one of their kids (Benjamin Rein, 8, or Vivian Lake, 5.)

“Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!” Gisele continued. The Pats may not have come out on top this year, but we’re sure there will be many more winning Super Bowl moments to come. Better luck next year! See more of Tom Brady’s sweetest photos with his family here.

