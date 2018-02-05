Hold up, did Peter Dinklage’s Doritos Super Bowl commercial confirm that long-standing ‘Game of Thrones’ theory about Tyrion Lannister? Watch and see the fan tweets!

Fans have been wondering for years whether or not Tyrion Lannister could be a secret Targaryen. This is one of the most popular Game of Thrones theories out there, but was it actually confirmed during the Doritos Blaze Super Bowl ad? Peter Dinklage raps Busta Rhymes’ “Look at Me Now” before breathing fire. Yes, fire! Just like Daenerys Targaryen’s three dragons on Game of Thrones.

As Game of Thrones fans know, Tyrion has a special relationship with Dany’s dragons. He’s one of the only people able to get close to them other than Daenerys and Jon Snow, who are both Targaryens. There’s the prophecy about the three heads of the dragon, with some fans convinced that Daenerys, Jon Snow, and Tyrion form that powerful trio. Could the commercial have been a subtle hint Tyrion’s possible role in that prophecy? That’s what diehard fans think, along with the idea that Morgan Freeman could be the Night King. After all, the Mountain Dew Ice spokesman was able to turn everything to ice in his commercial. The whole ad was basically just the Super Bowl version of a song of ice and fire.

WHAT IF THAT DORITOS X MOUNTAIN DEW COMMERCIAL IS FORESHADOWING THAT MORGAN FREEMAN WILL BE ON GAME IF THRONES!!MORGAN FREEMAN AS THE ICE KING PLEASE MAKE IT HAPPEN #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/id3MRoMr7F — Rim Grazers (@rimgrazers) February 5, 2018

That Doritos commercial with Peter Dinklage just now was a foreshadow @people! Tyrion is a Targaryen – that’s why he blew fire at the end. Only explanation. — Jesse Solis (@solisjesse) February 5, 2018

At long last, thanks to A Song of Ice and Doritos Blaze, we have proof that Tyrion is in fact a Targaryen 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TyXQ2QnJT0 — Mallory Rubin (@MalloryRubin) February 5, 2018

I TOLD YOU TYRION IS A TARGARYEN — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 5, 2018

Peter is currently filming the final season of Game of Thrones in Europe. Season 8 will premiere in 2019. The final season will only have 6 episodes, and there are so many storylines to wrap up. Will Tyrion Lannister turn out to be a Targaryen? Or is he truly a Lannister? We’ll just have to wait and see!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyrion could be a secret Targaryen? What do you think will happen in the final season of Game of Thrones? Let us know your thoughts and theories below!