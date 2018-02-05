Christie Brinkley Ageless At 64: See Pics Of Her Star-Studded Birthday Party & Newest Swimsuit Pic

Happy Birthday, Christie Brinkley! When the gorgeous ‘CoverGirl’ icon turned 64, she celebrated with an amazing party full of family and famous friends!

We all can hope to look as good as Christie Brinkley when we’re 64. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model’s birthday was on Feb. 2, and she celebrated with a party full of her family and famous friends. Michael Atmore of Footwear News, famed celebrity hairdresser Maury Hopson and arguably the most famous astrophysicist in the world, Neil deGrasse Tyson, 59, joined Christie and her three kids, Alexa Ray Joel, 32, Jack paris Brinkley-Cook, 22, and Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook, 19, according to Daily Mail.

“My Fountain of Youths!” she captioned an Instagram picture of her kids. During the bash, it seems their people living next door came over to check out what was going on. “I was over the moon when one of the brightest stars in our entire universe who I adore walked into my birthday party,” Christie captioned a selfie of her with Neil. “[He] and his beautiful wife Alice are my new neighbors … we’re so lucky to have them in our orbit! #housewarming #birthdayparty” So, not only does Christie look like half her age, she has literally the coolest astrophysicist living next door (in case she needs to borrow some sugar or get the 411 on dark energy/dark matter.) Lucky!

The night was indeed one for reminiscing about the past while looking forward to the future. “I think Maury Hopson was afraid I was going to share a story about some of the innocent mischief and capers we got into on fun magazine trips to the far corners of the world back in the 70’s and 80’s,” Christie said when sharing a photo of herself with the stylist. “Our slow speed golf cart chase on Harbor Island was one for the book.. but in this shot I think I was just greeting guests or was I breaking out in song?”

Two months before she turned 64, Christie rang in the New Year with a tropical vacation. During her trip, she posed in a strapless, black one-piece. “I don’t want to leave!” she captioned the picture. Who could blame her?

While she looks young, Christie has a decent sense of humor about her age. In 2017, Emily Ratajkowski, shared a classic shot of Christie rocking a leopard print one-piece as part of her “vintage inspiration.” The Cover Girl icon asked, “When you say vintage, are you talking about the swimsuit or me?” Funny! It’s that kind of attitude that will keep Christie forever young, no matter how many candles are on her birthday cake.

