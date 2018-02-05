Kylie Jenner’s Birth: Where Was Caitlyn? — Fans Wonder If They Are Estranged

Caitlyn Jenner is a no-show during daughter, Kylie’s birth and the internet is on the hunt to find out why! Curious fans are questioning if the two are at odds! Here’s what we know!

Kylie Jenner, 20, rocked the internet with her epic pregnancy reveal on February 4, which was accompanied by a video of her life away from the spotlight for the last nine months. All of her famous sisters, her mother, friends and nieces and nephews made adorable cameos in the 11-minute video; Even Rob Kardashian and Chicago West appeared on camera. However, there was on family member noticeably absent — Caitlyn Jenner, 68. It’s no secret that she is estranged from most of the Kardashian family. But, she’s made it clear that her relationship with her daughters, Kylie and Kendall, 22, remains solid. But, fans weren’t buying it when Caitlyn was nowhere to be found in the video, and she’s remained radio silent on social media. In fact, multiple reports claim Caitlyn was in Dublin, Ireland at the Xpose Benefit Beauty Awards while Kylie was giving birth on February 1. And, curious fans quickly caught on — Check out their reactions, below!

Caitlyn’s apparent absent from yet another Kardashian/Jenner milestone, came after she slammed the family in a recent interview with Piers Morgan, 52. Caitlyn admitted that she gave the Kardashians a copy of her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, with a few pages missing, which contained confirmation that she had undergone gender reassignment surgery. And, is was why she did that that made headlines. — “I didn’t want them [the Kardashians] to leak it to the press, Ok?” Caitlyn said. “There was no reason for them to know about it.” Piers then asked, “You didn’t trust them?” to which Caitlyn replied, “Of course not… Of course I didn’t trust them.”

Later in the interview, Caitlyn also admitted that the only members of the famous family that she cares for now, are her daughters, Kendall and Kylie. “I don’t talk to the Kardashians anymore,” Caitlyn revealed. “The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall and Kylie. They are my biological kids. I spent 23 years carting them around.” With that being said, some fans are a bit ticked off that Caitlyn was apparently a no-show for the birth. So, is there a rift between Kylie and Caitlyn? — While neither of them have addressed the troublesome rumors, sometimes actions speak louder than words. — Just ask these concerned fans…

Fabbie we know kylie was preggy but new mystery where was Caitlyn Jenner @ thoooo 🤔🕵🏻‍♀️🤔 — Marni Allen (@MarniAllen_) February 5, 2018

Am I the only one wondering why Caitlyn Jenner was just at the xpose awards in Ireland when his daughter was having a baby 🤔 — Chloé Grimes (@Chloe_grimes98) February 5, 2018

So I'm the only one who noticed that Caitlyn Jenner was no where in Kylie's video nor mentioned anything about it on social media… — Iyanna (@YafavYanna) February 5, 2018

Interesting radio silence by Caitlyn Jenner… — CLAUDIA (@resclaudiae) February 5, 2018

Kylie revealed her secretive pregnancy on February 4, telling the world that she gave birth to a “beautiful and healthy baby girl” on February 1. She debuted a lengthy video, which documented her entire pregnancy while she was away from the spotlight. The video also contained footage from her birthday party and bridal shower, as well as the actual birth itself, where her boyfriend/baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, was right at her bedside. Kylie also took to Instagram with a long message to her fans apologizing for keeping them “in the dark through all the assumptions,” over the past nine months. Kylie admitted that despite showing her fans most of her life, pregnancy was something she wanted to keep private

