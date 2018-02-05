Blake Shelton Shopping For $500K Diamond Ring: Proposing To Gwen Stefani For Valentine’s Day?

Could Blake Shelton be planning to propose to Gwen Stefani on the most romantic day of the year? We hear it could happen!

Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 48, might just be about to take their relationship to the next step! Blake’s team has been helping him shop for jewelry, as a source close to the country crooner tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively, and as we know, February 14 is right around the corner.

“One of Blake ‘s assistants was spotted visiting and shopping with a private jeweler in Beverly Hills this week,” the insider says. Ooh! As the source points out, the shopping excursion fits a timeline for “a possible Valentine’s Day proposal.” Wouldn’t that just be perfect?

Previously, there were rumors that Blake would be proposing to Gwen over Christmas , but it sounds like he’s really serious about it this time. One does not simply buy a diamond ring out of the blue!

Gwen ! See more pics of Blake and Gwen here. As for what sort of piece Blake might be shopping for? “The high-end broker deals in very expensive, multi-carat, rare diamonds, placed in simple settings and solitaires,” explains the insider. Sounds fit for a style icon like

Finally, you can bet Blake is willing to shell out for his sweetie. “It is not unheard of for one to drop half a million dollars or more on rings from this exclusive dealer,” the insider reveals. Sounds like Gwen should expect some serious bling if Blake does propose!

