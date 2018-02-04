Edwin Jackson: 5 Things To Know About The Indiana Colts Player Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver

So sad. Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by an alleged drunk driver. Here’s everything you need to know about this pro baller who died far too soon.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was tragically killed by an alleged drunk driver on Sunday, Feb. 4. He was just 26 years old. Edwin was taking a ride-sharing service when he reportedly got sick and had to get out. He and driver, Jeffrey Monroe pulled to the side of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis where Jeffrey tried to help him. That’s when a Ford F-150 drove onto the shoulder, hitting their car which in turn hit them, according to ESPN. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. In light of this heartbreaking new, let’s get to know Edwin a little better.

1) He’s originally from Atlanta, Georgia. He lettered in football while at Westlake High School and had been playing the game ever since. Although he was a natural linebacker, back then he also was a punter and a kicker. He also wrestled and won regional championships both junior and senior year! Head here to look back at all the celebs we’ve lost thus far in 2018.

2) Edwin attended Georgia Southern as a try-out walk-on. By his senior year he was voted team captain. That same year he also recorded a career-high 100 tackles. It looks like Edwin was born to play this game!

3) In 2015, he was drafted into the pros! He was picked up as a free agent by the Arizona Cardinals. However he was released soon after and was signed to the Indianapolis Colts in Dec. of the same year.

4) In the 2016 season, he played in all 16 games and recorded 66 tackles. Edwin was injured in 2017, however his injury was not disclosed.

5) The Colts announced his passing with this somber post: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our own. Edwin Jackson always brought a smile to our locker room and the community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our own. Edwin Jackson always brought a smile to our locker room and the community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We will miss him greatly: https://t.co/Vuql2FD59R pic.twitter.com/7gVR9PvmuA — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 4, 2018

HollywoodLifers, share your condolences for Edwin’s friends and family in the comments section below.