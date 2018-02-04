Brandin Cooks: 5 Things To Know About The Patriots Receiver Knocked Out Of Super Bowl 52

Ouch! Brandin Cooks is the New England Patriots receiver who got knocked out of the Super Bowl. Here’s more on the elite athlete.

On Feb. 4th, during Super Bowl 52, at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks, 24, had to leave the game after getting popped in the head by the Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, 30. Brandin grabbed a pass in the middle from the 2018 NFL MVP QB Tom Brady, 40, before getting hit in the helmet and having to leave the game due to injury. Here is everything you need to know about Brandin, the injured Patriots receiver.

1. He is a California kid. While Brandin went to school and played ball for Oregon State, he is from California. Brandin honed his skills at Lincoln High School in Stockton, CA where he pulled down 7 touchdowns and 600 yards his sophomore year.

2. Brandin is a first rounder. The New Orleans Saints picked Brandin as the 20th pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Brandin played with the Saints from 2014-16 before joining the New England Patriots in 2017 and helping them to Super Bowl 52.

3. He lost his father. When Brandin was 7 years old he lost his father to a heart attack. His mother raised him and his 4 brothers and you can bet that his dad would be proud of him if he could have seen him get up after that big hit in the 52nd Super Bowl.

4. Brandin loves the NBA. When Brandin is not playing in the NFL, you can find him sitting courtside at a Portland Trail Blazers game. The dude is a big Portland fan and loves some NBA action.

5. Brandin is a baller. The guy can catch balls with amazing dexterity. He racked-up over 1,000 yards in 2017 for the Patriots with 7 touchdowns. When he is on the field, good things happen.

