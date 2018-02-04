‘Skyscraper’ Trailer: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Heroic AF In Latest Action Movie

Hot off the success of ‘Jumanji’, The Rock is back with, yes, another action movie. Check out the FIRST teaser for ‘Skyscraper’ here!

Dwayne Johnson, 45, isn’t slowing down any time soon. Whether he’s racing against mother nature or trying to prove his innocence, we know that The Rock is capable of just about anything. In his new film, Skyscraper, he proves that when his character, a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader, is on assignment in China. He now assesses security for skyscrapers, including the tallest, safest building in the word — until it’s suddenly ablaze in a horrific fire. Not only is Dwayne’s Will Ford being blamed for the incident, but his family is also trapped inside the building way above the fire line.

Joining Dwayne in Skyscraper is Neve Campbell and Pablo Schreiber. The film is rumored to be in theaters right after July 4 on July 13. As you can see in the teaser below, Dwayne’s character is missing a leg and relying on what looks like a high tech metal replacement. That fake metal leg is all that saves him from falling thousands of feet off the top of the skyscraper that seems to be the star of the movie — well, you know, aside from The Rock and Neve. Check out the intense first look at Skyscraper below:

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Will YOU be checking out Skyscraper when it hits theaters on July 13? Comment below, let us know!