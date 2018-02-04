T-Mobile’s Super Bowl Commercial Celebrates Diversity & Equal Pay With Cute Babies

T-Mobile’s big Super Bowl commercial, featuring Kerry Washington’s narration, was all about diversity! Watch the inspirational, baby-filled ad right here!

T-Mobile’s big Super Bowl commercial just aired, and it was all about equality. While it was teased that Scandal star Kerry Washington, 41, would be featured in the spot, we had no idea it was going to be uplifting and have so many cute babies. “Welcome to the world little ones. equal,” Kerry narrates to a bunch of adorable tots of all races. Kerry goes on to tell them, “Yeah, its a lot to take in. But you come with open minds and the instinct that we are equal. Some people may see your differences and be threatened by them. But you are unstoppable. You’ll love who you want; you’ll demand fair and equal pay; you will not allow where you come from to dictate where you’re going. You will be heard, not dismissed. You will be connected not alone. Change starts now.” We’re not crying, YOU’RE crying. Honestly, this is the best speech since Oprah‘s oration at the Golden Globes. While you wait for all the other incredible ads to drop, check out the entire ad above in all its glory!

We reported earlier how Martha Stewart, 76, and Snoop Dogg, 46, teamed up for T-Mobile’s Super Bowl LI in 2017 ad for a hilarious commercial that featured a bunch of weed-related puns. Martha kept up the puns relentlessly, saying, “herb-roasted lamb chop,” “greenery,” “pot,” and a “can of bisque,” all while producing the prop in question.

More recently, in Nov. 2017, Justin Bieber, 23, starred in a German T-Mobile commercial that had him singing “Friends” and trying to catch the attention of a fan, who — it turns out — was listening to him on her phone the entire time. Click here to see pics of the best Super Bowl performances of all-time!

