Super Bowl Unexpectedly Cuts To Black & Fans Drag NBC Over Big Game Fail

Somebody’s getting fired! During Super Bowl 52, NBC cut away from the game to show…absolutely nothing. Viewers were treated to a black screen and had no idea what was going on!

Seriously, did anyone else think their televisions had suddenly shut off? That was the case during the second quarter of Super Bowl 52. During the Feb. 4 broadcast, NBC decided to take an ad break. Viewers prepped themselves for another hilarious interruption of the heated New England Patriots – Philadelphia Eagles game…but saw nothing. The screen was black. No sight. No sound. Nothing. The network then returned to U.S. Bank stadium in Minneapolis, as if pretending nothing happened.

Oh, but Twitter saw. And Twitter never forgets – or forgives! In fact, they just tore into the mistake, saying it was a new commercial for Black Mirror, the next Spinal Tap ad or something else. Considering how much money brands pay to advertise on the Super Bowl, someone is probably going to get axed. “That was what? 2.5 million dollars worth of black screen?”

“During that black screen I had brief hope that the world ended and Tom Brady would not win another Super Bowl and Philadelphia would never know the joys of winning one,” one user tweeted. However, Yahoo Sports suggested that “we just saw the best Super Bowl commercial OF ALL TIME.” Maybe? There have been some pretty hilarious commercials during this year’s big game.

Update: Supposedly, it was just a technical difficulty, according to Entertainment Weekly. “We had a brief equipment failure that we quickly resolved. No game action or commercial time were missed,” the unverified NBC Sports PR twitter account said. Hopefully, no one lost their job over this.

From NBC Sports spokesperson: "We had a brief equipment failure that we quickly resolved. No game action or commercial time were missed." — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) February 5, 2018

i feel bad for whoever had the job that caused that black screen #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/MFW3qc8sIQ — anissah (@anissahsurita7) February 5, 2018

Shut it down. We just saw the best Super Bowl commercial OF ALL TIME. #SB52 pic.twitter.com/NKjAij4K3o — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 5, 2018

On behalf of the Deep State, I can confirm that the 30 seconds of black screen was done by us. #superbowl — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) February 5, 2018

My favorite Super Bowl commercial was the 30 seconds of pitch black screen. — Dassen Andi (@AndiScaletta) February 5, 2018

During the black screen:

Dad: "Maybe it's intentional. It's like the end of the world"

Mom: "…don't joke about that"#SuperBowl — Hayden Schiff (@oxguy3) February 5, 2018

The Super Bowl is known for its memes and embarrassing moments as much as it’s known for hard-hitting football action. During Super Bowl 51, fans couldn’t help but laugh at a sad Tom Brady sitting with his head held in prayer. Of course, at that point, the Patriots were losing to the Atlanta Falcons and by a divine act, they came back to win! Super Bowl 52 also had its major meme-worthy moment – and it was for a good cause. The Eagles came out of their locker room to Meek Mill, and fans demanded the rapper get released from prison if the Eagles win the Super Bowl!

