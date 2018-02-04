Spice Girls Fans Freaked Over Reunion Photo After Someone Sees ‘White Powder’ On A Phone

The Spice Girls posed for exciting reunion pics on Feb. 2 and fans are making a huge deal about an unidentified white spot on a phone in the background.

After Victoria Beckham, 43, took to Instagram to post a photo with all the original members of her former girl group, Spice Girls, on Feb. 2 and fans were over-the-top excited about the reunion, but they also noticed something odd about the memorable photo. After someone pointed out that something that appears to look like “white powder” is on an iPhone in the background of the pic, fans started guessing and making up jokes about what it could be. Some referred to it as a “bit of gear” while others just simply asked what it was. “After looking at the iPhone, looks more like #GirlPowder 😂😂,” one user commented. “Look at you lot on the marching powder! 😂,” another posted. While the unknown white substance could be anything innocent from makeup to sugar, a source told the The Sun that it was a glare from a candle lit in the kitchen. Whew!

Despite the crazy hilarious comments on the photo, most fans were just thrilled to see the five English beauties back together again. Although there’s been no official announcement of a reunion album or tour, their rare meeting gives clues to something big happening in the near future. If they do team up to perform again, it will be a long time coming! After an incredibly successful career together in the late nineties, they certainly made an impact in the world of all girl music groups!

In addition to their success as a group, the girls have been pretty successful on their own. Victoria is known for living a lavish lifestyle with husband David Beckham, 42 and Mel B, 42, has worked as a judge on The X Factor UK and America’s Got Talent. They reunited back in 2007 and went on tour and met up again in 2010 to celebrate the Spice Girls musical Viva Forever!

HollywoodLifers, did you notice the phone in the background of the Spice Girls reunion pic? Let us know!