‘SNL’: Weekend Update — Catherine Deneuve & Brigitte Bardot Declare Breasts Are To Grab

Wow! Two famous French actresses dropped by ‘Weekend Update’ to bash the #MeToo movement and somehow it was hilarious! Check it out right here!

Okay, that was pretty freaking hilarious! Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, 34, decided to invite a few French actresses, Brigitte Bardot (Kate McKinnon, 34) and Catherine Deneuve (Cecily Strong, 33) to drop by and share their thoughts on the #MeToo movement and in no time they were spouting many horrific-yet-hilarious things! “Free Harvey Weinstein,” Bardot declared at one point. Later she this dropped this zinger: “Why does woman have breasts? It is for man to grab and pull. This is nature. A drawer have a knob. A woman have 2 knobs.” Yikes! Check out tons more amazing photos from Season 43 of the beloved sketch comedy show right here!

Michael and Colin’s deadpan humor is the perfect answer to the tumultuous current events of 2017 and 2018. During the Jan. 27 episode, the comedy team took aim the serious level of dysfunction in Washington following the government shutdown. “The shutdown is temporarily until February 8, so that means these guys (Mitch McConnell, Trump and Chuck Schumer) have 12 days left to solve all of immigration. I’m not that confident. I wouldn’t even trust them to get out of an escape room in 12 days.” Amazing!

And last year, when the #MeToo movement was truly gathering steam, Colin shared this sadly insightful comment about America’s commander in chief: “Nine senators came forward to call for President Trump to resign from office over the allegations of sexual assault this week,” he said. “The problem is you’re never going to shame ‘President Graba**’ out of office. Shame for Trump is like spinach for Popeye. It only makes him stronger.”

