‘SNL’: Natalie Portman Raps For The First Time In 12 Years Alongside Andy Samberg

Natalie Portman, 36, returned to Saturday Night Live on Feb. 3 to once again prove that she is best rapper that’s NOT in the hip-hop world! This new song is so amazing, we don’t quite know where to begin! Not only does she get down and dirty talking about becoming a mother, she also takes aim at anyone who bashes the Star Wars prequels and it’s incredible! “Say something about the motherf**king prequels, b*tch!” she raps while dressed as Queen Amidala and holding a gun to a hater. “Say something nice about Jar Jar Binks. Now kiss him right on his 17 d**ks while I sit down on your face and take a sh*t!” Wow! We can’t breathe! Where do they come up with this stuff!? Later Andy Samberg, 39, shows up (once again wearing a viking helmet) to sing along! Check out tons more images from season 43 of the hit show right here!

This the same gut-busting comedy that made SNL such a staple in the comedy landscape! They have a serious knack for finding the funny in even the most infuriating, tragic and mundane current events. When the government briefly shut down recently over partisan fighting over immigration policy, Michael Che, 34, and Colin Jost, 35, of Weekend Update offered this scathing criticism: “The shutdown is temporarily until February 8, so that means these guys (Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump and Chuck Schumer) have 12 days left to solve all of immigration. I’m not that confident. I wouldn’t even trust them to get out of an escape room in 12 days.” That’s gotta hurt!

But Colin didn’t stop there! He went to add this blistering line: “Also Schumer only agreed to this temporary deal because Mitch McConnell promised to finally address the issue of DACA. But trusting Mitch McConnell to keep a promise is like asking Stevie Wonder to perform a bris.” Yowza! Although you may not always agree with their perspective, one thing is certain: SNL doesn’t flinch when it comes time to make hay out of ridiculous news!

