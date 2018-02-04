Ram Rocks On With A Vikings Car Commercial During Super Bowl

You’ll rock on & be inspired by Ram after their amazing Super Bowl commercials featuring Vikings, Martin Luther King Jr., and the all-new 2019 Ram 1500!

Ram has a number of Super Bowl advertising spots this year, and the opportunity to show off their new 2019 Ram 1500 truck in several creative ways. From Vikings singing Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and taking the truck across the tundra to attend the Big Game, to men and women working behind the words of MLK Jr. across the United States, Ram totally hit to jackpot with its advertising during SBLII!

Advertising the all-new 2019 Ram 1500, a group of Vikings prepare for domination while singing Queen’s “We Will Rock You” in one of the five Ram commercials during the Super Bowl. Fiat Chrysler announced that the car conglomerate had purchased 5 highly-coveted Super Bowl ad spots, and that Jeep and Ram would be the main focus of all the commercials. Ram shared with the video, “The all-new Ram 1500 is tough. Tough enough to haul a horde of Vikings across the Icelandic tundra, towing a massive Viking ship, all while singing a fast-paced version of Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You.'” Clad in Vikings garb, the gang takes their ship and the new Ram 1500 to Minneapolis for the New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl game! However, the unexpected occurs, and they have to turn around to pick up a left behind viking! As Ram put it, “Luckily, they are driving a truck that is indeed “ready for the unexpected.” Ha!

That wasn’t all, Ram also hit a soft spot with a commercial featuring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech, combining the spirit of MLK’s word with a life of service by the owners of Ram trucks. Showing hard working men and women all over the world, MLK’s words rang free in the background. They also show football players kneeling, service members returning home from war, firefighters saving lives, all surrounding the Ram mantra “Built To Serve.” Next to the funny, creative Vikings commercial, the “Life Of Service” commercial was a much-needed, heart-warming spot with an important message.

A 30-second Super Bowl ad spot sells for more than $5 million, but that didn’t stop Fiat Chrysler from wanting to tell a long-form story in five different commercials, featuring the all-new Ram 1500 and the 2018 Jeep Wrangler. Fiat Chrysler’s car brands include Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo, so the other brands were featured in the other five commercials! Ram is definitely one of the best!

