Justin Timberlake Pays Tribute To Prince During Larger Than Life Super Bowl Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake slayed at the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show — but he had some help from a surprise guest in the form of a hologram of Prince. What a tribute!

Well, this just took things to a whole new level! Justin Timberlake made a point to do his Super Bowl 2018 Halftime Show completely solo, but since the show was in Minneapolis, he took a moment to honor Prince during his performance (the late singer famously resided at Paisley Park in Minnesota). Toward the end of his performance, Justin sat down at the piano, and was joined by a massive hologram of Prince, and they belted out the iconic performer’s hit, “I Would Die 4 U’ together. Rumors of a possible Prince hologram appearance began surfacing in the days before the Super Bowl, and fans FREAKED out about it…so it’s needless to say that everyone was super stoked about this!

The tribute was especially monumental because of Justin’s feud with Prince in the past. When Justin released his song, “Sexy Back,” in 2006, Prince threw some shade at the lyrics, and said at a pre-Emmys party that year: “For whoever is claiming they are bringing sexy back…sexy never left!” JT fired back on the 2007 track, “Give It To Me,” singing, “Now if sexy never left, then why is everybody on my s***? Don’t hate one me just because you didn’t come up with it.” Clearly, Justin has made a point to put this petty drama behind him in the aftermath of Prince’s tragic 2016 death.

Ever since Justin was announced as the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show performer in October 2017, people were constantly speculating that he would bring Janet Jackson onstage for a surprise appearance. After all, the last time those two took the Super Bowl stage together was in 2004…and, as we all know, it ended quite disastrously. While performing his song “Rock Your Body,” Justin ripped off Janet’s costume, and accidentally exposed her nipple on live television as millions watched. The incident is still buzzed about to this day, so fans were expecting the duo to make up for it during Justin’s show at the 2018 game.

However, Janet finally put the rumors to rest one Feb. 3, just one day before the game, by releasing this official statement: “To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow: I will not. Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

