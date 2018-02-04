WOW — that just happened! Pink belted out the National Anthem to kick off Super Bowl 52, and it was an absolutely breathtaking performance.

The queen is here! Pink performed the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl, and, unsurprisingly, she absolutely nailed her powerful rendition — and that was WHILE she was battling the flu! The singer, who’s actually a fan of Super Bowl contenders, the Philadelphia Eagles, wore a camo shirt and metallic jacket for her performance, and looked incredible and confident as she belted out our country’s anthem. Pink hit every note with precision, and sounded like total perfection, captivating the crowd and millions of viewers across the United States. The moment everyone’s talking about though? How she spit her cough drop out immediately before singing the first note! HILARIOUS! The Eagles will take on defending champs, the New England Patriots, in the big game, and this was a GREAT way to kick things off!

Pink joins a list of incredible artists who’ve performed the National Anthem at the big game. Last year, country singer, Luke Bryan, put a much different and subtler twist on the song, but it was equally impressive. In 2016, the honor went to Lady Gaga, which was the perfect pre-cursor for her Halftime Show performance in 2017. Before that, stars like Idina Menzel (2015), Alicia Keys (2013), Kelly Clarkson (2012), Christina Aguilera (2011), Carrie Underwood (2010), Jennifer Hudson (2009), Beyonce (2004) and many others sung the Anthem.

The Super Bowl musical entertainment will continue with the 2018 Halftime Show, where Justin Timberlake will perform. Of course, the last time he took the Super Bowl stage was in 2004, and the performance ended with him exposing Janet Jackson’s nipple on television. It’s redemption time!

