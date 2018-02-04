Philadelphia Eagles Fans Party In The Streets After 1st Ever Super Bowl Win: See Pics

People are going nuts. The Philadelphia Eagles have won Super Bowl 52 and the city has come alive with tears and cheers. Check it out.

The city of brotherly love, Philadelphia, has come alive with football fans dancing, laughing, crying and singing in the streets celebrating the Super Bowl win of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles upset the New England Patriots and fans of the Eagles have spilled into the streets of Philly to celebrate the epic win. On Feb. 4th, the championship game took place at the U.S. Bank Stadium, in Minneapolis Minnesota, a long way from Philly and Boston, but that did not keep every fan from watching and enjoying this incredible win.

The city of Philly so deserves this win. The Patriots always win, but not in Super Bowl 52 against the wild underdog Philadelphia Eagles. Led by Super Bowl MVP and backup quarterback Nick Foles, the Eagles led with the first score of the game and hardly looked back. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were in the house to watch the epic game, as were Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. But the real fans are the ones that were not sitting in the VIP boxes at the game, but the superfans in the bars of Philly. After the big win those party animals left the bars and hit the streets to share the love with the best celebration ever. What a scene.

The city was alive with love and everyone was feeling the huge upset win over the Patriots. Even Hall & Oates, the greatest rock duo from Philly, hit the streets to sing, perform and party with the people… check out these pics:

The scene in #Philly right now is just crazy. The crowds just keep rolling in, helicopters above. Police everywhere. #Superbowl #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/UgYpGkEw2V — Paulo Senra (@paulosenra) February 5, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this epic party in the streets of Philly? Would you like to drive out to Philly to join the fans in the epic parade that the city will host? Let us know what was your favorite Super Bowl party moment!