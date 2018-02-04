Olivia Culpo Looks Gorgeous Cheering On Boyfriend In The Super Bowl

Olivia looked so pretty in Minneapolis on Feb. 4, as she cheered on her Patriots-player boyfriend during the big game. Get her look below!

Olivia Culpo, 25, looks amazing no matter what she wears, but she looked extra adorable watching the 2018 Super Bowl. This game is especially meaningful for her since her boyfriend Danny Amendola is a star player for the Patriots. Her makeup was glowing and gorgeous! Her eyes were defined with a cat eye liner and she choose a glossy pink lip color. Her stunning look was thanks to makeup artist Daniel Chinchilla. The definition of effortless glamour! She wore her hair in adorable french braids, done by her friend Caroline Carter. She wore a Patriots jersey, with her boyfriend’s number — 80!

Danny and Olivia are total couple goals! Danny was recently asked if Patriots QB Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are worried about being overshadowed by this hot new duo! “It’s never been about a competition or anything,” Danny told E! News, adding Olivia is “a great girl and she’s loving. I’m lucky to have her.” Awww! Olivia just admitted on Jenny McCarthy‘s radio show that they WILL be having sex before the big game, LOL. Hope she’s his good luck charm!

