Nick Foles Wins Super Bowl 52 MVP Award After Underdog Eagles Upset Patriots

Incredible. Nick Foles, the backup, underdog quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles has won the Super Bowl 52 MVP Award.

The backup quarterback did it. After throwing for 373 yards, Nick Foles, the backup quarterback for Carson Wentz, has won the 52nd Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Incredible. No one picked the Eagles to make it to the Super Bowl and no one would have thought that the backup would throw for 3 touchdowns, one interception while handing the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, a Super Bowl loss. What an incredible game.

Tom’s stats for the day tell the story of a man destined to earn the MVP award. But he didn’t get the win. Tom lost despite throwing for more total yards, 505 yards, and the 3 touchdowns, but that was not enough to beat Nick. The night belonged to Philadelphia as they held the lead for almost the entire game thanks to Nick’s amazing passing skills. It was an offensive showdown with only one punt the entire game. Wow.

It was exciting to watch and an NFL fans dream. As long as you are not Gisele Bundchen who will be consoling her superstar husband Tom, after a terrible loss. It was announced prior to the AFC championship game that Tom had suffered a injury to his throwing hand, resulting in stitches, and perhaps that did slow down the greatest pocket passer in the history of the game.

Nick’s first MVP award puts him in an elite class of players to have won the award. We may never again see a Super Bowl as amazing as Super Bowl 52 between two of the most exciting quarterbacks in the sport of football. Congrats Nick, you deserve it!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nick winning an unprecedented Super Bowl MVP Award for a backup QB? What was your favorite part of the big game?