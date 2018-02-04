Run, Chris Pratt, run! A brand new trailer for ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ was revealed during the Super Bowl, and it’s INTENSE.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will hit theaters on June 22, 2018, but while we we can just watch this new trailer over and over again. The new look at the highly anticipated sequel dropped during the Super Bowl LII on Sunday, February 4, and immediately had fans hyped. Of course hunky star, Chris Pratt, is back for more action, as is the gorgeous Bryce Dallas Howard. Oh, and duh, the dinosaurs! This time, it’s been four years since the dinosaurs took over Isla Nublar, and now Owen and Claire are trying to save the dinosaurs instead of escape them. Why? Because a volcano on the island has become active again, threatening the lives of the dinosaurs and the island’s existence as a whole. Crazy.

As previously announced, the one and only Jeff Goldblum is back as Dr. Malcolm for Fallen Kingdom. In the first teaser we saw Dr. Malcolm sitting in court and making a snide remark about having to talk about dinosaurs yet again. But, will Laura Dern ever return to the franchise? It’s totally possible, as she recently told HollywoodLife in an interview! “It is now something that is very dear to me and that movie was one of my great experiences,” Laura shared with HollywoodLife when we asked her if she was open to the idea of returning to the franchise. She also added that her character, Dr. Ellie Sattler, was “such a feminist” and would be “deliciously fun” to bring back to the big screen. We could NOT agree more! Maybe for Jurassic World 3? Fingers crossed!

