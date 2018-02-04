Leslie Odom Jr. Takes On ‘America The Beautiful’ At Super Bowl 52 & His Vocals Were Angelic

‘Hamilton’ star Leslie Odom Jr. sang ‘America The Beautiful’ at the Super Bowl, and it was, well, beautiful! Watch the full performance here!

Did you catch Leslie Odom Jr.‘s rendition of “America The Beautiful” at Super Bowl 52? The Hamilton star proved exactly why he won a Tony — he’s got pipes! Leslie’s smooth vocals gave the song an angelic feel all the way through. The child choirs joined in as he clapped along, with a shot of the Armed Forces standing in attention taking over the screen. The performance was absolutely stunning, to say the least! ICYMI, check out the rendition in the video below!

Leslie was joined by 60 kids from two local choirs, who sang backup during the pre-game performance. But the stellar song was just part of the musical acts we’ll see throughout the 52nd Super Bowl. Pink, 38, did a phenomenal job singing the National Anthem, and Justin Timberlake, 37, is set to headline the halftime show (which people aren’t thrilled about).

This isn’t the first time a Hamilton cast member sang “America The Beautiful” at a Super Bowl. The musical’s original Schuyler sisters, Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones, took on the track last year, and updated the song with a feminist tweak. They changed the last line of the song to, “And crown thy good with brotherhood, and sisterhood, from sea to shining sea,” they sang. So good! Other stars who’ve lent their vocals to the tune include Lea Michele, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Queen Latifa, John Legend, and Alicia Keys.

