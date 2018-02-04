Kylie Jenner’s Baby Due Any Time Now — Is That Why Travis Scott Cancelled Super Bowl Concert?

Kylie Jenner will be giving birth soon! The ‘KUWTK’ star is reportedly due ‘any minute’ now. Is that why Travis Scott cancelled his pre-Super Bowl show in Minneapolis?

The clock is ticking for Kylie Jenner! The 20-year-old is reportedly due to give birth to her and Travis Scott‘s first child “any minute” now, according to Entertainment Tonight. The 25-year-old father-to-be had two pre-Super Bowl concerts scheduled, but at the last minute he cancelled the one in Minneapolis which was set to start at 10:30 pm on Feb. 3. While he still attended his 1:30 am gig in Las Vegas, the change of plans was partly so he could stay closer to the pregnant star. “Kylie is due any minute, so Travis isn’t taking any chances,” a source told ET. “He cancelled his Super Bowl show and is staying close to home.” Smart move! In Dec. 2017, a source told Radar Online that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s expected due date is Feb. 4 (aka… today). So ready or not, Kylie’s baby is coming!

Canceling the concert wasn’t entirely for Kylie, though — the schedule was also altered due to “weather and logistical reasons,” TMZ reported. To be fair, doing two concerts in two different cities in one night does sound like a nightmare. But it’s interesting that he chose to keep the one closer to where Kylie is in California instead of the place that’s hosting the Super Bowl.

We’re glad to see the rapper stepping up to the plate. He’s been pretty MIA throughout the reality star’s pregnancy due to his touring schedule, and we’ve even heard that he doesn’t intend to switch up his lifestyle for her or their baby. “Kylie’s pregnancy wasn’t planned, and although he’s excited about the baby, Travis isn’t planning on radically altering his life, at all,” a source previously told us. We’re happy to see he’s trying to make an effort to be their for the birth of his first child — even if the switch up was also influenced by other factors.

