Kylie Jenner’s Big Bare Bump Revealed In New Sexy Pic Alongside Khloe Kardashian’s Bump

So hot! Khloe Kardashian just posted a touch message for her sis Kylie Jenner to celebrated becoming a mother, along with a sizzling pic!

Let’s just call it right now: Super Bowl Sunday belongs to the Kardashians! Not only did Kylie Jenner, 20, confirm that she was pregnant, we also learned that she gave birth on Feb. 1 AND that it’s a girl! But wait, there’s more! We also got our very first glimpse of Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West‘s, 40, new baby Chicago West in a touching film honoring Kylie becoming a mother! And now, thanks to Khloe Kardashian, 33, we’re getting our first look at Ky’s bare bump! Head here to peruse stills from the new video!

In the snap, both Kylie and Khloe strike a sexy pose in cut-off shirts that showcase their bumps! The shot is bathed in red light, making the scene downright steamy! Not only are these two owning motherhood, they’re making is look hot AF! “Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it’s been!” Khloe captioned the pic. “I’ll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it’s been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama, love big mama.” So sweet!

