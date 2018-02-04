Kim Cattrall Pleads For Help From Fans After Brother Goes Missing, Leaving His Keys & Wallet Behind

Kim Cattrall took to Instagram on Feb. 3 to ask followers for help in finding her brother, Christopher Cattrall, who has been missing for a week. See her devastating plea.

Kim Cattrall‘s younger brother, Christopher Cattrall, 55, is reportedly missing and the actress has asked fans on Instagram to help bring him home safely. In a public post that features a photo of her brother, 61-year-old Kim explained the terrible situation that involves the disappearance of Christopher from his home in Canada. “MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him,” her post read. “He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots.”

Kim’s post about Christopher’s disappearance also listed information on who to contact if anyone has information. “If you’ve seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300 He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim,” the post concluded. In addition to Kim, it appeared Christopher’s stepdaughter, Katie Osmond, took to social media to spread the word. “I know it’s hard to find people when they’ve gone missing. I’m praying that he comes home safe and unharmed,” Katie posted on Facebook, according to the Daily Mail.

While Kim has been making headlines for doing her best to deal with the tragic disappearance of her brother, she’s also recently made headlines for refusing to appear in a third Sex and the City film, which has altered the original plans for filming. Although there’s been some talk about possibly going ahead with the production without Kim, there’s been no official plans to do so yet.

We send well wishes to Kim, Christopher and their family during this difficult time.

