Kim Cattrall’s Brother, 55, Dead After Going Missing: See Her Heartbreaking Announcement

Sadly, the story of Chris Cattrall, the brother of ‘Sex In The City’ star Kim Cattrall, has ended in tragedy. Kim confirmed that hours after he went missing, Chris passed away ‘unexpectedly.’ He was just 55.

“It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,” Kim Cattrall, 61, tweeted on Feb. 4, shortly after the news broke that Chris Cattrall, 55, had gone missing. The younger brother of the Sex In The City star lived in Lacombe, Alberta, Canada, and hadn’t been seen since Jan. 30. While many had hoped for a happy reunion, it was not meant to be. “At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time,” she added.

The nature of Chris’s sudden death wasn’t revealed immediately. Less than a day before announcing his passing, Kim had flocked to social media to plead with people for help. “This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him,” she captioned a picture of him. “He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs.”

“He’s a one of a kind brother,” she added. “Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim #centralalberta #blackfalds” She continued to retweet the Blackfalds RCMP alert, as well as the number, in hopes of finding him. Many fans joined in, giving Kim the signal boost she needed. Sadly, this story ended in the worst way possible. How heartbreaking.

Our thoughts are with Kim and her family during their time of loss.