Kevin Hart Spotted Fighting With Security At Super Bowl, Trying To Join Eagles On Stage After Win

OMG! Moments after the Philadephia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33, cameras caught Kevin Hart fighting security to get stage and it’s pretty hilarious!

The Philadelphia Eagles just won their first-ever Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, 41-33! Naturally, this had countless celebs who love Philly celebrating! But one famous individual’s party was shut down! Philly native Kevin Hart, 38, was in attendance at the 2018 Super Bowl and when the victorious pro ballers headed for the stage to accept their trophy, Kevin wanted to join them, but sadly was turned away by security! Head here to see all the other celebs who attended the unforgettable game!

The clip, which arrives from Twitter user Roel Hernandez, happily shared an out-of-focus clip of the post-game celebration and Kevin’s fruitless effort to join the Eagles during the special moment. Naturally, the movie star wasn’t enjoying getting turned away! And yet, the scene is pretty funny. And Kevin’s shenanigans did end there! Later, he got his hands on a mic while the news crews were taping and he managed to blurt out a four-letter word! Regardless, he looked like he didn’t let that almost-scuffle with security get him down!

Kevin wasn’t the only big name showing love for the Eagle during the game! Everyone from Bradley Cooper, 43, to Mike Trout, 26, to Miles Teller, 30, was rooting for Philly! An Eagles win was always a long shot among experts. Bill Belichick, 65, and Tom Brady, 40, have proven to be a seemingly unstoppable force, having already won 5 Super Bowls together. But that just makes this victory all the more sweet, even if not everyone can get on stage!

