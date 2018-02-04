Katy Perry Looks Back At 2015 Super Bowl Halftime Show & Gives Shoutout To Justin In Touching New Post

So thoughtful! Katy Perry just sent Justin Timberlake a sweet message prior to his Super Bowl Halftime show! Check it out!

Super Bowl Sunday has arrived and for some, it comes with a hint of nostalgia. Katy Perry, 33, just shared a post looking back at her 2015 Super Bowl Halftime show performance (where Left Shark first debuted). In it, she also told Justin Timberlake, 37, to enjoy his upcoming show! We always knew Katy was a classy lady but this thoughtful post confirms it! Head here to take a look back at some of the best Super Bowl Halftime show performances of all time!

“3 years ago I was given the opportunity to make over 120 million people smile,” she captioned a photo of herself rocking the stage in 2015. “I will never forget the feeling before I took the stage… somewhere between what possibly felt like giving birth or the edge of death, neither I’ve known but could imagine… it’s intense and beautiful. I am eternally grateful for every day I get to use my gift and that you all continue to press play. Big shout out to my good friends @lennykravitz and @missymisdemeanorelliott for bringing INCREDIBLE style and sparkle to the stage that night. Enjoy the special moment @justintimberlake.” Wow!

