Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: 1st Pic Of Baby Daughter Revealed — See Beautiful Newborn

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s newborn daughter’s finally made her debut, & she’s so cute! See Chicago West’s 1st pic here & tell us if she looks more like Kim or Kanye!

There she is! The wait is finally over to see Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West‘s, 40, baby girl, Chicago West! The couple shared the newborn’s first pic with fans on Feb. 4 via, funny enough, Kylie Jenner‘s video announcing her baby’s birth. Yes, not only did Kylie confirm that she was pregnant and announce her child was born, she also gave the world the first glimpse of her brand new niece! Amazing. Take a look — our hearts are completely melting over that precious face! There’s no question Kimye has one gorgeous baby on their hands. Funny enough, the first glimpse of Chi Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

The little angel was born via surrogate on January 15, and already her family is totally in love with her. It’s not hard to see why either! But even before she was born, the cutie was bringing her family closer together. After all, Kim had been desperate for a third child for a quite a while before baby number three finally arrived. The newborn joins big sister North West, 4, and big brother Saint West, 2, and we can already see the two of them being fabulous older siblings!

Back in 2016, Kim decided to share Saint’s first pic with the world over two months after his Dec. 5 birth. His first photo was revealed on Feb. 22, a very significant date, as it’s also Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian‘s, birthday. “Today is my dad’s birthday. I know there’s nothing more in the world he would have wanted than to meet his grandchildren. So I wanted to share this pic of Saint with you all,” the proud mom captioned the pic. And now, just two years later, the star has ANOTHER little one in her life!

