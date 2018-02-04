Jessica Biel Looks Radiant Supporting Justin Timberlake At Super Bowl LII In ‘Solidarity’ Beret

It may be cold in MN, but that didn’t stop Jessica Biel from looking as beautiful as ever at the Super Bowl! Rocking a casual but stylish look, she wowed in the stands!

Taking a break from the red carpet, Jessica Biel, 35, showed up to Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 and looked absolutely stunning in a black beret and pastel-colored coat. The actress is at the Minnesota game to support her husband, Justin Timberlake‘s, 37, halftime performance. And although it’s super cold tonight, Jessica still managed to pull off an impressive look. We especially love that her beret says “Solidarity” on it! Click here to see pics from Super Bowl LII’s hilarious commercials.

Jessica took to Instagram a few minutes before kickoff to show off her game-day look. With Justin by her side, the star threw up a peace sign in one of the pics, revealing her nails were painted a chic black. Her hair was also on point as she had it styled in smooth, loose curls. As for her outfit, Jessica appeared to be wearing a pink fuzzy cocoon coat. She was NOT, however, rocking gear from a particular team, so it looks like Jessica is 100 percent team Justin tonight!

Before Sunday’s big game, Jessica made sure to give Justin a major shoutout on social media to show him — and the rest of the world — how “proud” she is of him. The star, who shares 2-year-old son Silas with Justin, took to Instagram on Jan. 31, Justin’s birthday, to gush over the former boybander. “A picture says a thousand words,” she captioned an adorable photo of her and her hubby cuddling and starring into each other’s eyes. “And thank goodness because there aren’t enough to express ALL the aspects of my love and respect for you. Here’s to a spectacular year ahead. I’m so proud of all you’ve accomplished and all that is ahead for you.”

Jessica then added, “Plus you’re a super hot dad. A ninja dad. A kiddie teeth brushing, Jedi sleep mind tricking, intimidating dad voice disciplining SUPER HOT DAD. I love you, you hot dad.. I’m here, right by your side, OG fan girl #1. Happy birthday, my beloved. Now go crush it this weekend at SB LII.” How cute is that?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love Jessica’s game-day attire?