Jennifer Lopez Wears Sexy Outfit Honoring Prince In Performance — See Video

Jennifer Lopez stunned on stage as she rocked a sequined leotard during her incredible Prince tribute during a pre-Super Bowl party. Watch the video!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, knows how to work a stage! The “US” singer headlined the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night concert at the Armory in Minneapolis on Feb. 3, and she absolutely killed it with a tribute to Prince! She sang a medley of the Minnesota native’s hits “When Doves Cry” and “Darling Nikki” while rocking The Purple One’s signature color in the form of a sexy, sequined leotard with matching thigh-high boots. Yes, JLo! Watch videos of her amazing performance below!

JLo’s purple leotard was just one of eight outfits she sported during her set. While changing into one of her many ensembles, DJ Khaled worked the audience in her absence. She also covered “Respect” by Aretha Franklin and danced along to Cardi B and Camila Cabello‘s chart-topping tracks “Bodak Yellow” and “Havana.” But there was even more to love about the performance — the singer confirmed her track “Us” is about her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 42! “We’ve been together for one year today,” she told the crowd, simultaneously celebrating her anniversary while introducing the song. “I don’t want to get all mushy or anything, but baby this song’s for you. I love you.” What a night!

The concert raised awareness for post-Hurricane Maria relief and recovery effort in Puerto Rico. AT&T declared that the company would match donations up to $200K to the Hispanic Federation, and it would give a dollar to the non-profit organization for every tweet with the hashtag #JLoNOW. A great performance AND a great cause? Absolute perfection. Great job, JLo!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of JLo’s tribute to Prince? What was your favorite part of her performance? Let us know in the comments!