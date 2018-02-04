Jeep Goes Head To Head With A Mighty T-Rex In ‘Jurassic Park’ Super Bowl Commercial

Oh snap! Humans may not be a match for the mighty T-Rex, but Jeep Wrangler seems to be, as evidenced in this 2018 Super Bowl commercial!

Just minutes before Jeep’s two 2018 Super Bowl commercials premiered, Justin Timberlake was singing about being “Filty” during the Halftime Show, and that’s exactly how Jeep’s new Cherokee ended up when it traveled to where “the road ends” — completely covered in mud. That ad was fun and all, but it was NOTHING compared to the one that soon followed. Ad no. 2 for Jeep featured both the 2018 Jeep Wrangler, a terrifying T-Rex and Jeff Goldblum from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

In the one minute and nine second ad, Jeff can be seen speeding through a forest of some sort while a T-Rex is chasing him from behind. As you’ll recall in the first Jurassic Park movie, Dr. Ian Malcolm and his friends barely escaped the T-Rex while driving in their Jeep Wrangler. But that was 1993 and this is 2018, so a lot has changed. Jeff even made note of that upon getting away from the giant dinosaur, when he says, “How do you like it now, my friend?” In fact, just seconds later, the Jeep Wrangler starts chasing the T-Rex! Yes, really.

Later, we see Jeff wake up from his daydream and he’s sitting in the driver’s seat of a Jeep Wrangler, inside a car dealership. The salesperson asks him if he’d like to take a test drive and he responds, “I just did.” Perfect, right? Watch the ad above!

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of the Jeep commercial shown during the Super Bowl? Does it make you want to go out and buy one? Tell us below!