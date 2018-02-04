The Philadelphia Eagles Made History By Winning 1st Super Bowl Ever & Fans Are Losing It

Now, that was a CLOSE game! The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33, and fans are lighting up Twitter with congratulatory tweets.

Fly Eagles, fly! Like predicted, Super Bowl LII was a thrilling game, and fans can’t get over QB Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles’ shocking, yet incredible win! “When they tell you it’s impossible, show them the possible,” one Eagles fan tweeted on Feb. 4. Many thought QB Tom Brady, 40, and the New England Patriots would take home their sixth win, however the Eagles showed out by making history with their first Super Bowl title EVER! With just a little under two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles managed to sack and strip Brady of the ball. This play turned the entire game around leading the Eagles to win with 41-33!

“I’m actually going to buy Eagles gear. I’m celebrating the Eagles first Super Bowl victory. What a time to be alive,” another user tweeted. Philadelphia went in to the game strong by leading the game with 3-0 in the first quarter after a successful field goal. Following Justin Timberlake’s epic halftime show performance, The Eagles were still on track to win with 32 to 26. Nevertheless, both teams worked extremely hard as the Patriots also had a promising moment when they were in the lead with 33-32 during the fourth quarter!

Although every Eagles fan’s dream came true, no one showed team spirit like actor Bradley Cooper. Bradley could be seen throughout the game shouting and pacing. He, like many of us, had moments where he looked absolutely terrified and then absolutely cheerful. It’s safe to say he’s going home a happy camper!

When they tell you it’s impossible, show them the possible. @Eagles #flyeaglesfly — BILLY MANN (@BillyMann) February 5, 2018

I'm actually going to buy Eagles gear. I'm celebrating the @Eagles first #SuperBowl victory. What a time to be alive. — PKSparkxx (@PKSparkxx) February 5, 2018

Congratulations to @Eagles to their first. Lombardi also congrats @dacheeko your team deserved it 💯 — Fernie #GoPackGo 🧀 (@budbusces1) February 5, 2018

The @Eagles just won the #SuperBowl with a back-up QB. Nick Foles takes down Tom Brady in style #respect #dogs — Rick Heidrick ⚾ (@rhj_24324) February 5, 2018

What a game and what a season!!! @Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Johnny Gaudreau (@johngaudreau03) February 5, 2018

Wow. Congrats to the Philadelphia Eagles. What a game. I bet actual eagles in Philadelphia are flying high tonight, man. This is wild — Jon Gruden (@Faux_Gruden) February 5, 2018

