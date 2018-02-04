E*Trade Puts The Elderly To Work In Memorable Super Bowl Commercial

E*Trade made a comeback in the big game with a lighthearted 30 second Super Bowl commercial that sheds light on the financial struggles retirees face today by showing off singing senior citizens working odd jobs! See it here!

After not releasing a big advertisement in five years, E*Trade came back strong with their amusing 2018 Super Bowl commercial called This is Getting Old and it features sassy senior citizens working all kinds of odd jobs while singing a hilarious parody of the “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)”! The financial firm reminded everyone why it’s important to save for retirement by showcasing a bunch of spunky hardworking elderly men and women working in positions ranging from a pilot to a lifeguard and even a disc jockey who calls herself “DJ Nana” while singing the changed chorus lyrics of “I’m 85 and I wanna go home.” Although it was definitely intended to bring in some laughs, it was also meant to bring up the current difficulties many older citizens have in financially supporting themselves if they fail to have ways of setting up a retirement fund and we have to admit, the ad certainly made an impact!

The unforgettable ad was directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris who are known for their directing skills with their hit film Little Miss Sunshine. E*Trade’s last big hit commercial featured everyone’s favorite wisecrack talking baby so it was a big act to follow but the company did it well. Although their target audience was geared more toward the elderly this time around, the funny features were definitely something that everyone could enjoy!

E*Trade took to social media all week to promote the commercial by showing various clips featuring a bunch of senior citizen cheerleaders called “The Silver Squad” cheering about their frustration that they’re “still workin.” The financial company also spread the word about the brilliant ad by using the hashtag #StillWorkin.

HollywoodLifers, did you enjoy the E*Trade Super Bowl commercial? Let us know in the comments below!