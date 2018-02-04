Gisele Bundchen, Miles Teller & More Celebs Cheering From The Stands At The Super Bowl

From supermodels to actors, plenty of A-List stars have flocked to Minneapolis to watch Super Bowl 52 IRL. See which stars showed up!

Super Bowl 52 is kicking off with celebs in the stands! Gisele Bundchen, Olivia Culpo, Miles Teller, Bradley Cooper, Steph Curry, and more stars are braving the freezing Minneapolis weather to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots face off in the final NFL game of the season at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Gisele looked amazing while cheering on her husband Tom Brady, 40. The couple have been married since 2009, so we’d have been shocked if the supermodel wasn’t sporting Patriots gear in the stands. She’s always so supportive of him, and even agreed to forgo intimacy leading up to the big game. “Tom normally abstains from sex for 24 hours before a big game but he’s decided to take it to the next level and go without it for 72 hours,” a source close to the model told us previously about the football player’s Super Bowl superstition. “Gisele is being very supportive. She believes in all the same energy principles that Tom does and would do anything to give him that edge.”

Olivia is also sitting in the bleachers to support her boyfriend and Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, 32. But while they’re on the same side as Gisele and Tom, the couple doesn’t subscribe to the same sex strategy. When the Sports Illustrated rookie appeared on The Jenny McCarthy Show, Jenny McCarthy asked her if her man abstains from sex before a game. “No, that doesn’t happen,” the former Miss Universe winner replied before bursting into giggles. Hey, whatever works!

