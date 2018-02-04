Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez & More Celebs Get The Party Started For Super Bowl 52

Just because not every star could watch the Super Bowl live in Minneapolis, doesn’t mean they’re not celebrating! Click here to see your favorite stars attending the coolest parties!

It’s the biggest sports game of the year — the 52nd Super Bowl! Not only is pretty much everyone in America partying ahead of the big match between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, your favorite celebs are also out and about attending some of the coolest get-togethers in Hollywood as well. Not only was Cardi B, 25, seen with her fiance Offset, 26, while at the 2018 Maxim Party on Feb. 3, but Jennifer Lopez, 48, brought down the house at her DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night concert, which also had Jamie Foxx, 50, and more in attendance! We’ll keep you posted as other stars are seen partying it up! Check out the pics of celebs at parties above!

We reported earlier how Matt Damon, 47, admitted that he’d be cheering on the Patriots along with his longtime friend Ben Affleck, 45. He revealed that considering the fact he watched the Pats make an unbelievable comeback last year at the Super Bowl, he’d more than likely hold an event for Super Bowl LII. He revealed at a discussion in support of Water.org’s partnership with Stella Artois, “Last year, I was in my living room, and that was pretty lucky, so this if the Patriots make it, I’ll probably be in my living room again, I would assume.”

Unlike these celebs who couldn’t find a seat, Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 48, previously announced that they were making their way North to watch the showdown in person. Click here to see the pics of the best Super Bowl performances of all-time!

