Cardi B & Offset Cozy Up At Pre-Super Bowl Party After She Got Flirty With Bruno Mars

Cardi B and Offset are still going strong! After a wild report said the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper was ‘flirty’ with Bruno Mars after the Grammys, she showed up at a pre-Super Bowl party with her fiancé.

Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 26, are still just as engaged as they ever were. The couple cozied up to each other on the red carpet at the 2018 Maxim Party on Feb. 3. Cardi rocked a cobalt blue trench coat for the pre-Super Bowl party in Minneapolis, Minn., while her fiancé donned a fur coat over a striped shirt and acid wash jeans. See them together in the picture below!

The pair seem to be dodging any relationship drama that comes their way. After giving a stellar performance onstage at the 2018 Grammys with Bruno Mars, an insane report said the two “Finesse” singers were getting flirty backstage. “Cardi and Bruno have amazing chemistry, and you can feel the sexual tension between them,” a source told MediaTakeOut, before they added “I don’t think anything happened yet. But I’d be surprised if they don’t HOOK UP SOON.” Yeah, ok. Sure. As we can see by Cardi flying out to the midwest with her man (and Bruno being involved in a longtime relationship with American actress and model, Jessica Caban), that report clearly was nothing to worry about.

But there’s been more serious reports about the couple that have had everyone questioning if they’d end things between them. Offset has been embroiled in cheating scandals that had the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s fans calling for her to break off the engagement. Cardi, however, has slammed these opinions on social media, and has made it clear time and time again that she’s standing by the Migos star. Heading all the way out to Minneapolis together certainly proves that!

HollywoodLifers, are you happy to see Cardi and Offset cozying up to each other at a pre-Super Bowl party?