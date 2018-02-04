10 Of The Best 2018 Super Bowl Commercials: Pepsi, Michelob Ultra & More

Some people watch the Super Bowl for the actual football game, while others — like me — watch it for the commercials. Here are the best ones, featuring Cardi B, Britney Spears and more!

Admit it — you love the Super Bowl commercials for one very important reason… seeing celebrities do hilarious things is pretty enjoyable. Well, that’s our reason for loving them. And considering a spot during the Super Bowl costs companies around $5 million, we’d venture a guess and say we’re not the only ones who love these commercials. Fortunately for us, this year’s crop of commercials was a good one. Not only did Cardi B, Chris Pratt and more stars give us some of the best performances of their careers, but Britney Spears also made one epic cameo in Pepsi’s new ad for 2018. We’d have to say we were pretty satisfied with the commercials Super Bowl 52 had to offer. To see our favorites, check out our list below!

1. Pepsi: The soda brand’s 2018 Super Bowl commercial took us on a walk down memory lane by featuring clips of its most famous ambassadors ever — Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, and Cindy Crawford, just to name a few.

2. M&M’s: After the red M&M wishes to become a real boy, he morphs into Danny DeVito. Pretty funny, right?

3. Groupon: Tiffany Haddish became the official spokesperson for the brand in their 2018 Super Bowl commercial, during which she gets an amazing pedicure. Can we get one too, please?

4. Michelob Ultra: Chris Pratt gets cast in the brand’s 2018 Super Bowl commercial, and shows off his bulging biceps and hot abs. Need we say more?

5. Amazon Alexa: In this commercial, Alexa loses her voice so celebrities like Cardi B, Rebel Wilson and more step in as her substitute.

6. Doritos Blaze & Mountain Dew Ice: Peter Dinklage raps and Morgan Freeman takes on Missy Elliott. Think you can handle it?

7. Wendy’s: We love when fast food restaurants take digs at each other, and this year’s Wendy’s commercial served the ultimate diss when McDonald’s took a hit for using frozen beef in its burgers. Not cool, McDonald’s.

8. Avocados From Mexico: This commercial is like an episode of Under The Dome. The trapped community has all the avocados they could want, but the chips… well, they’re stuck outside. Eek!

9. Tide: Former quarterback Terry Bradshaw finds out he’s been replaced by Stranger Things‘ David Harbour.

10. Stella Artois: Matt Damon makes an appearance in this commercial, as he explains how you can help ensure communities in developing countries have clean water.

