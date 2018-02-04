Amtrak Train Derails After Colliding With Freight Train Leaving At Least 2 Dead & 70 Injured

An Amtrak passenger train crashed into a freight train in South Carolina, killing two people and injuring 70 more. We have more details here.

Amtrak Train 91 was carrying 147 people from New York to Miami when it collided with a CSX freight train in Cayce, South Carolina at 2:35am ET on Feb. 4. At least two people are dead and 70 were injured from the crash that derailed the train’s lead engine and some passenger cars. Injuries ranged from scratches to broke bones, and everyone was taken off the train after the incident. Local reporter Maayan Schechter filmed and tweeted part of the aftermath of the collision, which you can see in the video below.

“We know that they are shaken up quite a bit and this is unlike anything else they’ve ever been through before,” Lexington County Sherrif’s Department’s captain Adam Myrick told The State newspaper in Columbia, SC. “We wanted to get them out of the cold, get them out of the weather.” It was reportedly in the high 30s temperature-wise when people were removed. Hazmat crews were also dispatched to the scene, where 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled. However, there was no threat to the public.

This isn’t the only collision that an Amtrak has been involved in this week. On Jan. 31 at 11:20am ET, a train carrying Republican members of Congress and their staff to a political retreat collided with a tractor-trailer truck at 50mph in Virginia. At least one person died, and five were injured from the train, and one person in the truck was killed, and another was badly injured. No lawmakers were seriously hurt in the crash. An Amtrak train also derailed on Dec. 18, 2017, leaving at least 6 dead and 77 more injured.

