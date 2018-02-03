Uma Thurman: 5 Things To Know About ‘Kill Bill’ Star Accusing Harvey Weinstein Of Sexual Assault

Uma Thurman accused Harvey Weinstein of allegedly trying to shove himself on her in a sexual manner while in a hotel. Here are five things about the actress speaking out.

Uma Thurman, 47, has been a successful actress in the film industry for years and after initially refusing to comment, she made headlines when she recently came forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein, 65, of allegedly sexually harassing her on multiple occasions during their time working together. From allegedly having a conversation in a bathrobe to allegedly trying to push her down and get sexual, there were many “unpleasant things” that Harvey did according to Uma. Here’s some things you should know about the talented and brave star who is sharing her personal story about the film producer.

1.) She rose to fame by playing memorable roles in the Quentin Tarantino and Harvey Weinstein associated films, Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, Volumes 1 & 2. The 1994, 2003, and 2004 features were a high success at the box office and helped to make Harvey rich and respected in the film industry. Uma’s fantastic portrayal as goddess-like characters that represented women empowerment helped her to hide the dark times she was allegedly going through regarding the sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

2.) Uma was the target of a stalker from 2004 until 2011. The man was arrested in Oct. 2007 and during a trial, Uma took the stand in person. He was eventually convicted of stalking and harassing her in May 2008 and sentenced to three years in person. He later went against a restraining order and tried to contact her in 2010 which led to another arrest. He pleaded guilty in Nov. 2011 after spending 11 months in jail and was released.

3.) She is a political activist and is known for standing up for causes and policies she believes in. Uma considers herself a Democrat and has given money to various political campaigns, including those representing former presidential candidates John Kerry and Hillary Clinton. After allegations of sexual misconduct came out against United States Senate candidate, Roy Moore, in Dec. 2017 she publicly expressed her strong disapproval about him running in the Senate race in Alabama

4.) In addition to film and television, she has starred on Broadway. Her 2017 Broadway debut was in Beau Willimon‘s The Parisian Woman in which she played the main character of Chloe. The play was inspired by Henri Becque’s La Parisienne.

5.) Her name was the title for a song by the popular band, Fall Out Boy. Uma gave them permission to use her name as the title for the 2015 hit. The music video expresses disgust for anti-gay laws by crushing a truck that represents a law banning same-sex marriage.

