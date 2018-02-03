Uma Thurman Accuses Harvey Weinstein Of Sexual Assault: He Pushed Me Down & Shoved Himself On Me

Uma Thurman emotionally describes Harvey Weinstein’s alleged abuses and claims Quentin Tarantino failed to protect her from a stunt crash.

Uma Thurman, 47, has come forward with her own accusations against Harvey Weinstein, 65. Since accusations first came out against him in Oct. 2017, the Pulp Fiction actress has been grappling with her own experiences of Weinstein attempting “to shove himself” on her, and trying to expose himself.”

Uma described to The New York Times how she got to know Weinstein in the wake of Pulp Fiction‘s success. “He used to spend hours talking to me about material and complimenting my mind and validating me. It possibly made me overlook warning signs,” she noted, before jumping into an off-kilter account she had with him in a Paris hotel room, where they discussed a script while he wore a bathrobe. She “didn’t feel threatened” by his choice of attire, and followed him into a steam room. “I was standing there in my full black leather outfit — boots, pants, jacket. And it was so hot and I said, ‘This is ridiculous, what are you doing?’ And he was getting very flustered and mad and he jumped up and ran out,” she recalled.

But after their strange exchange, Uma detailed an alleged “attack” that took place in his suite at London’s Savoy Hotel. “It was such a bat to the head. He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn’t actually put his back into it and force me,” she said. “You’re like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard. I was doing anything I could to get the train back on the track. My track. Not his track.”

The following day, she received an array of yellow roses with a note that said, “You have great instincts.” She added that his assistants started calling her again to discuss new projects, and she decided to confront the now-disgraced film producer. “If you do what you did to me to other people you will lose your career, your reputation and your family, I promise you,” she allegedly warned him. A representative for Weinstein told NYT that “she very well could have said this.”

A spokesperson for Weinstein also denied ever threatening Uma’s job prospects, and said that up until the Paris steam room incident, they had “a flirtatious and fun working relationship.” The statement added, “Mr. Weinstein acknowledges making a pass at Ms. Thurman in England after misreading her signals in Paris. He immediately apologized.” In response to her claims, Weinstein’s team also released photos of him with Uma that they said “demonstrate the strong relationship Mr. Weinstein and Ms. Thurman had had over the years.” They also stated that “her claims about being physically assaulted are untrue.” You can check out some of the moments featured in the photos below.

In Nov. 2017, Uma was asked about the Weinstein scandal by Access Hollywood, and answered with a measured, tense response. “I’ve learned that when I have spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I expressed myself. So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry. And when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say,” she said. Later that month, she wished people a Happy Thanksgiving on Instagram, with a pointed qualifier. “Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators – I’m glad it’s going slowly – you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned,” she wrote.

But Weinstein isn’t the only man that Uma is angry with. The actress recalled a time when she was 16 and an actor nearly 20 years her senior coerced her after heading to his home after meeting at a club. “I was ultimately compliant,” she said. “I tried to say no, I cried, I did everything I could do.”

Quentin Tarantino, 54, is also shouldering some of the blame for Uma’s pain. While filming Kill Bill, the star of the film was asked to drive the convertible from the famous scene where she kills Bill. She had reason to believe the car wasn’t working properly, and argued with the director about how she was afraid to drive it alone. Tarantino promised the car was fine, and convinced her to do the stunt herself. She then crashed in the vehicle, and badly injured her head, neck and knees.

“Quentin and I had an enormous fight, and I accused him of trying to kill me. And he was very angry at that, I guess understandably, because he didn’t feel he had tried to kill me.” Their working relationship shifted dramatically since the crash, with the director keeping the footage of the incident from her for 15 years, until the #MeToo movement provided her with the inspiration to seek police action on her own. “It took a long time because I think that as little girls we are conditioned to believe that cruelty and love somehow have a connection and that is like the sort of era that we need to evolve out of.”

