Travis Scott Won’t Be A ‘Model Dad’ — He’s Not Changing His Life For Kylie Jenner Or Their Baby

Travis Scott is about to be a parent, but his baby with Kylie Jenner won’t be enough for him to switch up his lifestyle! HL learned he never intended to be a ‘model dad.’



Kylie Jenner, 20, is expected to give birth to her and Travis Scott‘s baby girl this month, but don’t expect this life-changing moment to change the way the 25-year-old dad-to-be has been living. “Kylie’s pregnancy wasn’t planned, and although he’s excited about the baby, Travis isn’t planning on radically altering his life, at all,” a source close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. WELP.

The “Butterfly Effect” singer has been living large lately, and he isn’t ready to give that all up just yet. “Travis is loving life right now—his career is red hot and he’s raking in the money. This is the lifestyle that Travis has always wanted–performing in front of thousands of screaming fans, private jets, champagne, parties—he’s really living the high life,” our insider tells us. “When Kylie got pregnant Travis never pretended he was going to be the model dad, he’s made it clear that she won’t want for money at all, but he’s never intended to put his career on ice so he can just sit around at home with her night after night.”

It comes as no surprise that Kylie’s baby daddy won’t be stepping up when the kid arrives. He’s been away on tour for the majority of her pregnancy, and still seemed to be phoning it in when he finally made it back to Los Angeles. Now that we’ve entered the month of the lip-kit moguls due date, Travis is just as busy as ever. On Feb. 3, he’ll be playing a Super Bowl show around midnight in Minnesota before immediately hopping on a jet to Las Vegas for another performance that same night. Sources close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star have been telling us that she’s still holding out hope that he’ll be a great father to their kid — but it looks like she shouldn’t count on it.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Travis not planning on changing his life for his kid or Kylie?