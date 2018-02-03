Rose McGowan Struggling With ‘Incredible Stress’ After Going Public With Alleged Rape

After Rose McGowan cancelled her upcoming public appearances, HL learned that she’s ‘really struggling’ with backlash against her. She ‘feels violated again.’

“Rose [McGowan] is really struggling right now, she’s under such incredible stress, people have no idea what she’s going through,” a source close to the actress told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Talking over and over about what she went through is forcing her to relive all the trauma, and it’s overwhelming. Rose is also having to deal with the negative backlash she’s getting from some quarters, and she is absolutely beside herself that Harvey [Weinstein] has publicly come out and called her a liar.” Rose was one of the first women to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault. See other celebrities who’ve come forward with accusations against him here.

“Everything that Rose says right now is being dissected and analyzed, and the pressure she’s feeling is unbearable. It’s disgraceful that people are accusing her of just seeking publicity for her book, they couldn’t be more wrong if they tried—it took so much for her to go public with everything that’s happened to her, and she’s feeling completely violated all over again,” our insider added.

People have long been critical about Rose‘s brand of feminism, which has been accused of only serving white cis women. While promoting her memoir Brave at a Barnes and Noble in NYC, Rose got into a shouting match with a woman who questioned something she said on a podcast with Ru Paul. “Trans women are dying and you said that we, as trans women, are not like regular women. We get raped more often. We go through domestic violence more often,” the activist in the audience said. Rose eventually interrupted her and asserted that they “were the same.” The audience member asked her what she’s done for transgender women, which the star replied by asking, “What have you done for women?” They then began yelling back and forth until the woman was carted off by security.

After the incident, the author declared on Twitter that she will not be attending any more events. “I am canceling upcoming public appearances because I have given enough. I have given beauty, in return I was VERBALLY ASSAULTED for two full minutes @BNBuzz by an actor paid to verbally assault a woman who has been terrorized by your system. And no ONE in that room did anything,” she wrote on the social media platform.

And everyone from my publicists, t assistants, managers and every person sitting in their chairs frozen by their weakness, a weakness called COMPLICITY. The truth is you all failed me. Again. And again. And again. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 2, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Rose struggling with stress?